Cardano Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.19 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion and approximately $3.97 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00004605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00068656 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00042496 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00264332 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00042366 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00027344 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,681,678,109 coins and its circulating supply is 31,930,534,119 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

