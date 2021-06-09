$673.47 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce sales of $673.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $670.10 million and the highest is $676.83 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $630.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $122.35. 1,066,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,333. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $123.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Boston Properties by 730.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.