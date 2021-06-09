$673.47 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce sales of $673.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $670.10 million and the highest is $676.83 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $630.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $122.35. 1,066,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,333. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $123.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Boston Properties by 730.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.