Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to post $2.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.13 billion and the lowest is $2.03 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $9.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $15.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVNA. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.86.

CVNA traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,532. Carvana has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.79 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.39.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 32,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $8,614,914.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,496,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,166,125 shares of company stock worth $313,752,923. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

