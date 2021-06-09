Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the lowest is $2.83 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $11.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $12.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $12.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

HSIC stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.70. The company had a trading volume of 483,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,672. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

