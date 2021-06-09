Refinable (FINE) Trading Down 21.7% This Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $23.32 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00062978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00239616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00220269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.05 or 0.01224059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,589.35 or 0.99966754 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FINEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.