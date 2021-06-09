DFSocial Gaming Reaches Market Cap of $1.67 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $24,207.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $222.47 or 0.00682409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00062978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00239616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00220269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.05 or 0.01224059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,589.35 or 0.99966754 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DFSOCIALUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.