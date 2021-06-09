American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55 million-75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.15 million.

American Resources stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,657,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,642. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $157.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of -0.74. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02.

Get American Resources alerts:

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on American Resources from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on American Resources in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.