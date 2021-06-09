$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $238.37. 726,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,681. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.94. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

