$815.63 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will post sales of $815.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $814.20 million to $817.06 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $688.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

NYSE:VMI traded down $3.41 on Tuesday, hitting $243.32. The stock had a trading volume of 159,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.12. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $104.11 and a 1-year high of $265.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.