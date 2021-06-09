Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Shares Up 10.6%

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) shares shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.10. 74,397 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 33,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN)

Nexien BioPharma, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, and pre-clinical and clinical pathways to address a range of medical conditions and disorders. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc in September 2018.

