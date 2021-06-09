Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Trading Down 2.8%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $154.83 and last traded at $154.83. Approximately 29 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.60.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLPBF)

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

