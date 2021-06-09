Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $691.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post sales of $691.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $732.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $662.75 million. Incyte reported sales of $688.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.81. 960,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,086. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.96.

In other Incyte news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 525.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

