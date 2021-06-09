XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $518.94 million-534.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.90 million.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPEV. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPeng presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.28.
NYSE XPEV traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,239,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,629,697. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. XPeng has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion and a PE ratio of -24.48.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.