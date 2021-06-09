XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $518.94 million-534.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.90 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPEV. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPeng presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.28.

NYSE XPEV traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,239,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,629,697. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. XPeng has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion and a PE ratio of -24.48.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

