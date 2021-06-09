$136.93 Million in Sales Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will report $136.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.85 million. SP Plus reported sales of $93.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $604.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $597.00 million to $612.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $713.34 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $770.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 13.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:SP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.51. 70,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.01.

In other SP Plus news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after buying an additional 55,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

