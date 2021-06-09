Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will announce $271.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $268.70 million to $274.56 million. LendingTree posted sales of $184.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded up $8.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.43. The stock had a trading volume of 249,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,345. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 1.53.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in LendingTree by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LendingTree by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in LendingTree by 15.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LendingTree by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,276,000 after buying an additional 316,744 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 698.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

