Opsens (TSE:OPS) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) shares dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.10. Approximately 218,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 218,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

OPS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Opsens to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Opsens in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of C$223.94 million and a PE ratio of 150.00.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

