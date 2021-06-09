Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW)’s share price rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 827 ($10.80) and last traded at GBX 807 ($10.54). Approximately 135,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 432,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 800 ($10.45).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 801.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.30. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17.

About Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

