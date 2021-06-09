The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Kroger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $1.34. The Kroger posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Kroger.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,730 shares of company stock worth $2,635,541. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.89. 6,601,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,078,856. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

