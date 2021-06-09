Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report sales of $22.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.54 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $102.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $115.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $106.13 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $125.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

ENTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,865. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.41. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $56.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,943,000 after acquiring an additional 323,571 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,279,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,033,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 862,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 407,185 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

