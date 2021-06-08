South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price target on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $361,360.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,977. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of South State by 1,050.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of South State in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.95. The company had a trading volume of 296,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. South State has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.03.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. South State’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South State will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

