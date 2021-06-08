Brokerages Set Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Target Price at $12.00

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIMX. Northland Securities increased their price target on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $14.08. 4,316,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,087. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.90. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 964.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 134,527 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.