Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.18.

IMVT has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of IMVT stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. 1,302,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,613. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.05. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 185.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

