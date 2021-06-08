DigitalNote (XDN) Achieves Market Cap of $12.90 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 3% against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $12.90 million and $29,128.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.10 or 0.00732340 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,044,769,939 coins and its circulating supply is 4,897,392,747 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

