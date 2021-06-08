908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.34 million.

MASS stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 416,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,457. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. 908 Devices has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $79.60. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.96.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MASS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 908 Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 908 Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

