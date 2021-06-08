Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) will report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.88. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $7.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

NYSE ARE traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.31. 577,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $189.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.73%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,077,684,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,842,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

