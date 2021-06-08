Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPAY. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $68,591.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $773,670. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,843,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,650,000 after acquiring an additional 226,091 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after purchasing an additional 62,945 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

EPAY traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $37.43. 627,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.67 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

