Lympo Trading 15.5% Lower This Week (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Lympo has a market capitalization of $13.51 million and $270,026.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lympo has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00070054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00026358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.29 or 0.00964615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.54 or 0.09551404 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00050773 BTC.

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

