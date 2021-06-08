EagleX Reaches Market Cap of $11,104.20 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, EagleX has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One EagleX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. EagleX has a total market cap of $11,104.20 and $658.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.70 or 0.00243800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00220031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.23 or 0.01254464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,068.72 or 0.99904792 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

EagleX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

