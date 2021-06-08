S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $78 million-81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.90 million.

Shares of S&W Seed stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. 69,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $132.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.69.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SANW. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

