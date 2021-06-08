Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,555.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $865,297.48 and approximately $1,555.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.70 or 0.00243800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00220031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.23 or 0.01254464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,068.72 or 0.99904792 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

