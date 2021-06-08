Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.22. IntriCon reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IntriCon by 0.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in IntriCon by 3,304.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IntriCon by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. 29,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,166. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.12 million, a PE ratio of -562.50, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.31. IntriCon has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $28.16.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

