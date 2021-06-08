TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get TFI International alerts:

NYSE TFII traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.04. The stock had a trading volume of 275,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,877. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 89.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the first quarter worth $1,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.