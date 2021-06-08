mStable USD Market Cap Achieves $40.28 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002990 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $40.28 million and approximately $14,636.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,793.72 or 1.00032906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039041 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00073492 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001030 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

