Digiwage (WAGE) Price Down 21% This Week

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $46,195.50 and approximately $15.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000634 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WAGEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.