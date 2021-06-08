AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30 million-32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.79 million.

Shares of AudioEye stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.09. 183,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,013. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $208.16 million, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 2.18.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AudioEye will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEYE shares. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AudioEye in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 90,404 shares of company stock worth $2,194,860 in the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.