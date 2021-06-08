TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) Coverage Initiated at MKM Partners

Stock analysts at MKM Partners started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,872. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.45. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. TotalEnergies had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOT. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $368,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 27.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 40,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

