Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.43.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.12. 6,030,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,591,585. Square has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a PE ratio of 301.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,445,314 shares of company stock worth $337,843,402 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 354.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
