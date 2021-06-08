Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.12. 6,030,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,591,585. Square has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a PE ratio of 301.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Square will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,445,314 shares of company stock worth $337,843,402 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 354.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

