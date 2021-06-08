Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $24.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.90.

CMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $731,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,073 shares in the company, valued at $18,705,666.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,680. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 307,618 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after acquiring an additional 418,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $8,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

CMC traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $33.91. 1,527,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,107. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

