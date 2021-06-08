Eden (EDN) Price Down 43.3% This Week

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Eden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Eden has traded down 43.3% against the US dollar. Eden has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $244,354.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00070034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00026064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $317.97 or 0.00960524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.05 or 0.09494513 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00050294 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

