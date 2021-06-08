HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 32.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $504.55 million and approximately $496,464.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00004371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008776 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004218 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00034858 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000982 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001023 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00050549 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006769 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

