Akash Network Price Tops $2.89 on Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $2.89 or 0.00008717 BTC on major exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $180.72 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00063569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.50 or 0.00243177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00220232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.63 or 0.01243445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,176.69 or 1.00219851 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 140,702,614 coins and its circulating supply is 62,630,835 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

