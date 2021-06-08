Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FWONK. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 713,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,393. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after buying an additional 28,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after buying an additional 112,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 135,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

