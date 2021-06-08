MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

MTUAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.52. 736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.85 and a beta of 1.63. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.09.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.42%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

