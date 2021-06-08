Analysts Anticipate Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.70%.

CDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern purchased 2,400 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.28. 121,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,040. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $208.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.59. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

