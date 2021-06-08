Analysts Expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ CYBE traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.70. 76,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.28 million, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.58. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 26.2% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

