Gitcoin Trading 74.7% Higher Over Last Week (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for $9.95 or 0.00030539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $137.94 million and $17.06 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 74.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00069794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00025738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.17 or 0.00958219 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.29 or 0.09452061 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00049672 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,864,968 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

