Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

STIM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl L. Conley sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $86,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,598.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,953 shares of company stock valued at $689,164. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Neuronetics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Neuronetics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Neuronetics by 33.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Neuronetics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.59. 689,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

