The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,032 ($13.48).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

The Unite Group stock traded up GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,174 ($15.34). 434,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,134. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,356.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66. The Unite Group has a 52-week low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,191 ($15.56).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a GBX 12.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.28%.

In other The Unite Group news, insider Richard Akers bought 8,276 shares of The Unite Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83) per share, for a total transaction of £93,932.60 ($122,723.54).

The Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

