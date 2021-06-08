News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NWSA shares. UBS Group downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.47. 3,986,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,210. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. News has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that News will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in News by 18,447.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 30,992 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in News during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,238,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in News in the first quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

