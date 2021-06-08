Pundi X Hits Market Cap of $1.78 Billion (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X has a market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00069982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00025763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.14 or 0.00960729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.19 or 0.09452747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00049680 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

